Rants and Raves | June 22, 2022

Field Day in Kingman – Great to see amateur radio alive and well. Field Day was started in 1933. Have fun, Kingman.

Mobile health van – American Rescue Funds are not free government money. These funds have been forced onto the backs of taxpayers, and this van should be for all Mohave County residents use, not to only a few areas whom I doubt even pay taxes.

House floats education funding, voucher expansion – The hallmark of successful democracies is public education. Don’t let these legislators fool you – they want to privatize a system that has made our country great and strong. Don’t let that happen. Say no to expansion of vouchers.

Tiny houses for veterans – Wonderful program!

Organizers of loud downtown events should stop being so cheap and locate good venues away from residential areas. As someone who never enjoys screeching tires, gunning engines or growling musicians, I find it difficult to reduce anxiety after these happenings.

Kangaroo cartoon – Why does the Miner run things like the kangaroo cartoon? Republicans need to quit promoting the BIG LIE. Perhaps it’s time to get all those $17 donations back from Trump’s nonexistent “defense” fund?

Mohave County Supervisors could adopt new dumping fines, littering ordinance – I agree we need strict and effective enforcement, but some of this illegal activity could be reduced if the county would consider creating some waste transfer stations. One-hundred-plus mile round trip for me to get to the county landfill.