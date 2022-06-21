OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rotary Speaker | Cecilia Clouser

Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteers Manager Cecilia Clouser spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 17 meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteers Manager Cecilia Clouser spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 17 meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 21, 2022 3:17 p.m.

Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteers Manager Cecilia Clouser spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 17 meeting. For those wishing to volunteer, there is a wide range of areas at KRMC you can do so including at their inpatient units, information desk, gift shop and hospice. KRMC also has a Volunteen (youth volunteer) program available for high school students ages 14-19. For details, call Clouser at 928-263-5673.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State