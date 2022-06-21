Rotary Speaker | Cecilia Clouser

Kingman Regional Medical Center Volunteers Manager Cecilia Clouser spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s June 17 meeting. For those wishing to volunteer, there is a wide range of areas at KRMC you can do so including at their inpatient units, information desk, gift shop and hospice. KRMC also has a Volunteen (youth volunteer) program available for high school students ages 14-19. For details, call Clouser at 928-263-5673.