Chance of rain in Kingman forecast as monsoon heats up

Rain is possible in the Kingman area on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast for the area. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 22, 2022 8:48 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingmanites awoke to overcast skies on Wednesday, June 22. If the clouds open up, it could mark the first significant rainfall in Kingman in months as the region remains mired in drought.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, there is a 20% chance of isolated showers through 10 a.m. today. It will remain cloudy in the morning, with gradual clearing forecast for the rest of the day.

Isolated showers are also forecast for Thursday and Friday, June 23-24, after noon each day, as well as on Monday, June 27 and Tuesday, June 28.

It’s also going to be hot, with high temperatures ranging from 94 degrees today to 99 degrees on Saturday, June 25. Overnight lows will be in the high 60s and low 70s.

And it will be windy. The forecast today calls for south-southwest winds of 15-20 mph Wednesday afternoon, with gusts to 21 mph. Gusts of up to 24 mph are expected on Thursday.

