McConnell exits as KRMC CEO

Kingman – The Board of Directors of Kingman Healthcare Inc. today announced a leadership change at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Effective immediately, Will McConnell is no longer with KRMC as chief executive officer.

According to a Kingman Regional Medical Center press release, the KHI Board of Directors will engage a recruiting firm to fill the CEO role as soon as possible. For now, KRMC’s senior leadership team will guide the organization until further plans can be made.

The team includes Interim Vice President of Operations Jim Wells; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregory Nelcamp; Chief Financial Officer Chris Dimambro; Chief Information Officer Brett Mello; Vice President of Physician Services Kim Flanders; Interim Chief Nursing Officer Leslie Martin; Chief Human Resources Officer Anita Harger; and Chief Compliance Officer Cheryl Porter.

“The KHI Board has full confidence in the professionalism of KRMC’s staff and in their commitment to providing excellent patient care while we work to fill the CEO position,” Krystal Burge, KHI Board Chairman said.

No reason was given for McConnell’s departure.