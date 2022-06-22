OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, June 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

McConnell exits as KRMC CEO

Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell has left his job. McConnell, left, is shown at a recent meeting of the Mohave County Republican Forum. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell has left his job. McConnell, left, is shown at a recent meeting of the Mohave County Republican Forum. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 22, 2022 8:47 a.m.

Kingman – The Board of Directors of Kingman Healthcare Inc. today announced a leadership change at Kingman Regional Medical Center. Effective immediately, Will McConnell is no longer with KRMC as chief executive officer.

According to a Kingman Regional Medical Center press release, the KHI Board of Directors will engage a recruiting firm to fill the CEO role as soon as possible. For now, KRMC’s senior leadership team will guide the organization until further plans can be made.

The team includes Interim Vice President of Operations Jim Wells; Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregory Nelcamp; Chief Financial Officer Chris Dimambro; Chief Information Officer Brett Mello; Vice President of Physician Services Kim Flanders; Interim Chief Nursing Officer Leslie Martin; Chief Human Resources Officer Anita Harger; and Chief Compliance Officer Cheryl Porter.

“The KHI Board has full confidence in the professionalism of KRMC’s staff and in their commitment to providing excellent patient care while we work to fill the CEO position,” Krystal Burge, KHI Board Chairman said.

No reason was given for McConnell’s departure.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State