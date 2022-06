KIINGMAN – Kingman police say the 15-year-old Kingman boy who was reported missing on June 13 was found unharmed and in good health on June 15 at a community pool in Kingman.

The child, Isaiah Henery Garcia, was returned to his family, the Kingman Police Department wrote in a news release on Wednesday, June 22.

KPD said no foul play was involved.

Related Stories