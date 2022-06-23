OFFERS
Birds of Prey program slated for Kingman library

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will give a presentation on Birds of Prey at the Mohave County Library branch in Kingman on Wednesday, July 6. (Photo by Vladimir Kharuk, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3ya2xz4)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will give a presentation on Birds of Prey at the Mohave County Library branch in Kingman on Wednesday, July 6. (Photo by Vladimir Kharuk, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3ya2xz4)

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 3:03 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 23, 2022 4:42 PM

KINGMAN – An educational presentation on Birds of Prey is slated for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6 at the Kingman Branch of the Mohave County Library at 3269 N. Burbank St. in Kingman.

Admission to the event is free and all are welcome.

The presentation is staged by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and is suitable for all ages, according to a news release from the library.

For more information visit mohavecountylibrary.us.

