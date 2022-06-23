OFFERS
Body of missing Kingman woman found

Jennifer Nicole Popp (Courtesy photo)

Jennifer Nicole Popp (Courtesy photo)

June 23, 2022

WIKIEUP – On Wednesday, June 22, the body of Jennifer Nicole Popp, 39, of Kingman, was found near Highway 93 and Chicken Springs Road in Wikieup. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, two cowboys located human remains at about 2:30 p.m.

MCSO and KPD detectives responded and determined the remains were Popp. Her purse was located nearby. She was found about a quarter mile from where her vehicle was abandoned. Popp was reported missing on June 9.

The case has been turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected.

