Church hosts July 4 block party

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 12:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – A “Stars, Stripes, Grillin’ and Chillin’ 4th of July Block Party will be held at the College Park Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave. in Kingman.

The free event runs from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4 and all are welcome.

There will be hot dogs, desserts, popcorn and snow cones, plus a bounce house, a waterslide bounce house, games and a hay ride.

For more information call 928-757-4669.

