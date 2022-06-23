COVID-19: County enters ‘medium’ transmission phase

KINGMAN – The transmission rate of COVID-19 in Mohave County has been elevated to the “medium” by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase was revealed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health in a twice-monthly coronavirus report.

The county said 288 new COVID-19 cases, and six deaths from the disease, were confirmed in the two-week period ending Wednesday, June 22. There were 259 in the two-week period ending May 25, but only 119 in the two weeks ending May 11.

The number of new cases is down from the 384 reported in the prior two weeks, but the number of new deaths doubled.

The number of new cases in the county has been rising since April, although they remain far below the levels experienced last winter as omicron variant invaded.

The locations of the new deaths and new cases are no longer reported by county health officials.

The death toll in the county since the start of the pandemic more than two years ago is now 1,473, while the number of cases has increased to 59,268 out of about 213,000 residents, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The Kingman medical service area leads the county with 15,256 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is followed by Bullhead City with 12,841 cases and Lake Havasu City with 12,648. Golden Valley has logged 2,706 cases.

The Kingman medical service area leads the county with 348 deaths. Lake Havasu has experienced 252 deaths while the Bullhead City service area has suffered 318 deaths.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 46.8% of eligible county residents have received COVID-19 vaccines, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 76.3% vaccination rate achieved statewide. According to AZDHS, less than half of county residents – 83,595 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 430,253 tests have been conducted on county residents and 14.9% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide AZDHS was reporting 52 additional deaths and 15,373 new cases for the week ending Wednesday, June 15. More than 2,109,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 30,452 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 87 million confirmed cases and 1,015,144 deaths on Thursday, June 23.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 541 million cases and more than 6.3 million deaths worldwide the afternoon of Thursday, June 23.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies and physician offices.

Residents age six months and up can now be vaccinated.

A second booster shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines is now recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention if it’s been at least four months since you received your first booster shot.

To curtail virus spread, health officials recommend the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov.