Deadline nears for free money

Residents of Mohave County’s fifth county supervisory district represented by Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould have until June 30, 2022, to apply for their share of the money received by the county from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Gould is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 3:06 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Residents of Mohave County’s fifth county supervisory district represented by Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould have until June 30, 2022, to apply for their share of the money received by the county from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

Only full-time residents of District 5 are eligible to apply. There are no income limitations.

Each eligible resident will receive $165.

The county’s four other supervisors opted to spend their share of the funds for capitol improvement projects in their district.

To confirm that you live in the 5th district and to get information on how to apply, call 928-758-0739 for Fort Mohave or 928-453-0735 for Lake Havasu City.

