Kingman Miner June 24 Adoption Spotlight: Lee

Get to know Lee at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lee-0 and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 12:39 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the outdoors as much as he does. Lee’s enthusiasm for all things scales and tails doesn’t stop with fishing. He is fascinated with all animals, but he’s especially interested in reptiles. This sweet and respectful boy has a knack for telling jokes and loves to make others smile. Get to know Lee and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

