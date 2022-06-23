MCSO responds to variety of boating incidents

KINGMAN – Over Father’s Day weekend, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to numerous water-related calls for service on Lake Havasu and the Colorado River.

On Saturday, June 18 waterway deputies responded to several calls of distressed boaters, including two lost and distressed kayakers in the Colorado River; several boats caught in swim area buoy lines; several swamped boats; multiple occupants of personal watercraft who were unable to get back on their watercraft; and one boat that sunk with 14 people on board.

Deputies also responded to a non-injury boat crash that involved a boat that was attempting to steer onto a trailer and struck several other boats.

On Sunday, June 19 waterway deputies responded to a boat that sunk on the Colorado River with seven people on board and another boat that was on fire at the Lake Havasu State Park launch ramp.

During all of these incidents, high winds played a factor. The Nation Weather Service issued a notice of hazardous conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, Lake Havasu and the Colorado River due to high winds. There were no injuries reported during any of these incidents.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety would like to remind boaters to check the weather and wind conditions prior to launching.