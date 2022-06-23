OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, June 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

NWS: Chance of rain Friday and Sunday in Kingman area

There’s a 10% chance of rain in the Kingman area on Friday and Sunday. (Miner file photo)

There’s a 10% chance of rain in the Kingman area on Friday and Sunday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 4:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Hot, windy and maybe even wet. That’s the four-day forecast for the Kingman area from the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

There will be a 10% chance of thunderstorms on Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26, and a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday, June 27, NWS predicts.

High temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees on Friday, 100 degrees on sunny Saturday, 98 degrees on Monday and 99 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low-to-mid 70s.

Friday will be windy, with southwest winds of 9-18 mph and gusts up to 26 mph. Same on Saturday, with southwest winds of 10-18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

The forecast for showers on Wednesday didn’t pan out, with just a trace of rain reported at the NWS weather station at Kingman Airport.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State