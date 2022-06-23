NWS: Chance of rain Friday and Sunday in Kingman area

KINGMAN – Hot, windy and maybe even wet. That’s the four-day forecast for the Kingman area from the National Weather Service Office in Las Vegas.

There will be a 10% chance of thunderstorms on Friday, June 24 and Sunday, June 26, and a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday, June 27, NWS predicts.

High temperatures are expected to reach 99 degrees on Friday, 100 degrees on sunny Saturday, 98 degrees on Monday and 99 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows are expected to dip into the low-to-mid 70s.

Friday will be windy, with southwest winds of 9-18 mph and gusts up to 26 mph. Same on Saturday, with southwest winds of 10-18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

The forecast for showers on Wednesday didn’t pan out, with just a trace of rain reported at the NWS weather station at Kingman Airport.