Obituary | Harvey J. Millermon

Originally Published: June 23, 2022 3:55 p.m.

Harvey J. Millermon, 79, of Kingman Arizona, died Wednesday June 15, 2022. He was born Jan. 2, 1943 in Menomonie, Wisconsin to Paul and Verna Millermon. He worked for Citizens Utilities, MEC and Unisource Electric Companies. He was a construction supervisor. Harvey is preceded in death by his father Paul, his mother Verna Moneysmith, stepfather Ivan Moneysmith, brother Larry Millermon, and brother Arden Millermon. Harvey is survived by his wife JoAnn Millermon, son Monty Millermon, daughter Micki Castro, brother Paul Millermon (Carole), brother Don Millermon, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Harvey’s wishes were to have no funeral.

