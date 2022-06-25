OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 girls die in street sweeper crash on Phoenix freeway

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 25, 2022 2:16 p.m.

PHOENIX – Authorities say a street sweeper vehicle crashed on a Phoenix-area freeway, killing the driver’s two daughters.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Friday around 3:30 a.m. in Tolleson where the Loop 101 and the Interstate 10 meet.

According to investigators, the street sweeper was traveling on a Loop 101 ramp with her children, ages 7 and 10, when it crashed off the bridge and onto the I-10 below.

State troopers responding to the scene found the driver pinned inside the truck. While one daughter was with her, she alerted them her second daughter was unaccounted for.

Troopers found the second girl on the ramp above. She had been ejected and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other daughter later died at the hospital. The mother remains in critical condition.

DPS officials say the street sweeper belongs to a private business, not the city. The woman was working at the time.

Authorities think speed may have been a factor and seatbelts weren’t worn.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State