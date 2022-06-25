Diet Center nutrition and exercise tips: 3 for the price of 1

Some might think that just because we are aging that trying to eat well and lose weight is a lost cause.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

That doesn’t have to be the case. I have three things that anyone of any age can do.

Makeovers

You may have recipes that you use on a regular basis. Whether they are heirlooms or from a magazine, you can make them over to be healthier without much change in the flavor.

It’s simple. Look at the ingredients and pick out high fat, high calorie ingredients. Make a list of these ingredients and their amounts. In a second column, list substitutes. For example, next to sugar and eggs write egg substitute and Stevia. For butter or oil, you can reduce the amounts up to half of what the recipe calls for. Or try using half as much of nonfat yogurt or mashed bananas. Cocoa powder can be used instead of baking chocolate. Use three tablespoons of powder and two teaspoons of water for each ounce of baking chocolate.

Use skim milk instead of whole milk, or evaporated skim milk instead of heavy cream. Use reduced fat cheese or nonfat sour cream instead of regular versions. Try low-sodium broth and add flavor with herbs and spices. You can also reduce portion sizes.

Five a Day

Research shows that consuming at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day may reduce the risk of obesity, hypertension, heart disease, and 35% or more of all causes of cancer! Consuming a variety of fruits and vegetables helps provide many vitamins and minerals, as well as fiber and complex carbohydrates, all of which play a role in everyday functions of our bodies.

Never too late

Some people think that as we age, we become weaker, our metabolism slows down and our body composition is higher in fat. They also believe that these changes tend to make it more difficult to lose weight. That doesn’t have to be the case!

These changes are a result of muscle loss that happens naturally with age. After age 40, adults lose.25 to .33 pounds of muscle a year and gain that much in body fat. Muscle loss and fat gain can be prevented with exercise. It doesn’t matter how old you are, or how long it has been since you’ve been active, age-related muscle loss can be reversed!

A couple of 45-minute strength training classes weekly can increase your strength significantly. It will also help improve body composition so that you have less body fat and more lean muscle. You can feel and see the results from building more calorie-burning muscle, with increased energy and smaller clothing sizes.

Try to do strength training exercises regularly. Consult a physician before you begin. It’s never too late to start and have your body benefit.



