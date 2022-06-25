OFFERS
Kingman candidate slate finalized

Originally Published: June 25, 2022 2:12 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, June 25, 2022 3 PM

KINGMAN – The slate of candidates for the Aug. 2 primary election in the City of Kingman has been finalized as the deadline for write-in candidates passed on Thursday, June 23.

The candidates who successfully filed to have their name printed on the Primary Election ballot are Ellery “Ken” Watkins for mayor, and: Marion “Smiley” Ward and Shawn Savage for council.

James “Jimmi D” Kopf is a write-in candidate for mayor: and Cameron Patt and Charles “Kevin” Sarkisian are write-in candidates for council.

