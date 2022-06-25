Kingman lands $99K trail grant

KINGMAN – The Arizona State Parks Board voted unanimously to approve a $99,000 grant for the City of Kingman to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail.

The ASPB and the City of Kingman will partner with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do the trail construction, which could potentially begin later this year, according to a City of Kingman news release.

“I appreciate the Arizona State Parks Board for recognizing the value of our community’s trails system with their continued support,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said. “This is another wonderful addition that improves livability within our city and enhances tourism. We’re excited for the next phase of this project to begin.”

The trails phase 2 construction will begin later this fall, which is also grant-funded through the state parks board for $162,000. Phase 1 construction on the project was finished in May 2021 through a $30,000 grant awarded to Kingman that helped pay for the project and was designed by the Colorado River Area Trail Alliance. Construction help was provided by ACE.

“Parks and Recreation Director Mike Meersman and his team’s dedication have led to large expansions of this trail that attract people from not only our city, but regionally as well,” Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin said.

This is one of nine American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) grants Arizona state parks has approved to this point. The APRA funds supplement Arizona State Parks Heritage funding. To this point, state parks has awarded a little over $3 million in ARPA funds.

"We are proud to award this grant funding to the City of Kingman for the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail,” Arizona State Parks and Trails Director Bob Broschied said. “Projects like this encourage more residents and visitors to explore Arizona and discover the diversity and beauty of the state. Grant funding from Arizona State Parks and Trails continues to drive outdoor recreation forward and improve access for more people."