OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Police Department makes assault and resisting arrest arrest

Originally Published: June 25, 2022 2:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – On Saturday, June 11, at about 12:40 a.m. the Kingman police arrested Arlester E. Canady, 33, of Kingman, on felony charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a KPD new release, officers responded to a disturbance at a bar in the 4400 block of N. Stockton Hill Road where it was reported that an intoxicated customer, later determined to be Arlester, had allegedly assaulted staff and was being aggressive with other patrons.

Officers located Arlester as he left the bar as a passenger in a vehicle. He initially refused officers directions and was noncompliant, according to law enforcement. Arlester was taken into custody, during which time he is reported to have kicked and “headbutted” officers.

Arlester, who was intoxicated, was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail. The officers who were assaulted received minor abrasive injuries.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State