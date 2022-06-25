Kingman Police Department makes assault and resisting arrest arrest

KINGMAN – On Saturday, June 11, at about 12:40 a.m. the Kingman police arrested Arlester E. Canady, 33, of Kingman, on felony charges of aggravated assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.



According to a KPD new release, officers responded to a disturbance at a bar in the 4400 block of N. Stockton Hill Road where it was reported that an intoxicated customer, later determined to be Arlester, had allegedly assaulted staff and was being aggressive with other patrons.



Officers located Arlester as he left the bar as a passenger in a vehicle. He initially refused officers directions and was noncompliant, according to law enforcement. Arlester was taken into custody, during which time he is reported to have kicked and “headbutted” officers.



Arlester, who was intoxicated, was arrested and booked into the Mohave County jail. The officers who were assaulted received minor abrasive injuries.