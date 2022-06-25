OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, June 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College Culinary Camp provides learning opportunity

Gabriel Fair, left, pours salt into his flour mixture to make this pizza dough to take home. (Courtesy photo)

Gabriel Fair, left, pours salt into his flour mixture to make this pizza dough to take home. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: June 25, 2022 2:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Culinary Arts program at Mohave Community College’s hosted a Culinary Camp as part of a Community and Corporate Education course this summer for local teens to join, giving them a chance to learn more about being in the kitchen.

Participants learn knife skills, grilling, crafting mac and cheese, pizza 101, camping preps, breakfast and more, according to an MCC press release.

Chef Alana Johnson, a member of the culinary arts faculty, decided to host the camp because it’s a way to introduce teens about kitchen safety.

Students also learned what ingredients go into their favorite foods, and how they can make meals at home with their own appliances.

“This group of students is doing a great job of not only engaging in the classroom, but with each other,” Johnson said. “It’s been fun getting to know them all.”

During the camp this month, participants learned how to make their own pizza sauce and dough from scratch.

They also took home dough so they could make a pizza at home. In class, they were able to make and eat their favorite pizza.

“I wanted to learn more to get better at cooking and explore culinary as a career option,” said Trinity Brown, who is a home-schooled senior.

Malia Kern, a sophomore, decided to participate in the MCC Culinary Camp program because cooking is really fun and she enjoys learning.

MCC’s Culinary Arts program is based on the Bullhead City campus. To learn more about what the program entails visit //Mohave.edu/Culinary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State