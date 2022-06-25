Mohave Community College Culinary Camp provides learning opportunity

KINGMAN – The Culinary Arts program at Mohave Community College’s hosted a Culinary Camp as part of a Community and Corporate Education course this summer for local teens to join, giving them a chance to learn more about being in the kitchen.



Participants learn knife skills, grilling, crafting mac and cheese, pizza 101, camping preps, breakfast and more, according to an MCC press release.

Chef Alana Johnson, a member of the culinary arts faculty, decided to host the camp because it’s a way to introduce teens about kitchen safety.

Students also learned what ingredients go into their favorite foods, and how they can make meals at home with their own appliances.



“This group of students is doing a great job of not only engaging in the classroom, but with each other,” Johnson said. “It’s been fun getting to know them all.”

During the camp this month, participants learned how to make their own pizza sauce and dough from scratch.

They also took home dough so they could make a pizza at home. In class, they were able to make and eat their favorite pizza.

“I wanted to learn more to get better at cooking and explore culinary as a career option,” said Trinity Brown, who is a home-schooled senior.



Malia Kern, a sophomore, decided to participate in the MCC Culinary Camp program because cooking is really fun and she enjoys learning.

MCC’s Culinary Arts program is based on the Bullhead City campus. To learn more about what the program entails visit //Mohave.edu/Culinary.