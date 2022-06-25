Mohave County issued 16 building permits in the week ending Friday, June 24

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending June 24:

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 1 ton mini split

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2159 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; replace septic line from cleanout to tank

– Norton, Cheryl and Moody, Sherri: Kingman; demo of manufactured home

– Wheaton Building LLC: 5103 E. Powell Lake Road, Topock; 400 amp panel replacement

– Baystar Electric: Topock; electrical- 200 amp replacement

– Havasu Solar Electric: 1130 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp

– Sunwest Enterprises Inc.: Kingman; space 5 16’X 60’ 2022 schult manufactured home w/electric

– Abel Gonzales: Dolan Springs; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Kletschka Electric LLC: Kingman; move electric service for future pool

– Aerie Electric: 1979 E. Folzman Drive, Lake Havasu City; panel replacement 100 amp

– Albert Johnson Construction: 11158 S. Alvis Road, Yucca; gas line-propane tank

– Albert Johnson Construciton: Kingman; gas line- propane

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service : 3155 Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: 3030 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

The City of Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending June 24:

– Executive Development LLC: 3160 Shangri La Drive, Kingman; remodel; $1,270.09

– DM Construction & Consulting: 3396 Stocketon Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $2,951.77

– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 4279 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; awnings; $530.06

– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 4279 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; awnings $368.36

– Interstate Steel: 3945 Rainbos Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.56

– Icon Power: 3046 Victoria Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– Elevation Solar: 2033 Hope Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 1025 Gardencrest Drive, Golden Valley; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 899 Mustang Springs Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 3655 N. Irving Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 3100 Emilie Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3092 Amanda Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Elevation Solar: 2438 Zubia Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 2970 Evans Street, Kingman; electric; $128

Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending June 24:

– A. Rod’s World Famous M’F Street Tacos: 3785 Irving St, Kingman; food services

– AAA Plus Mobile RV Repair: 2037 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; RV mobile repair

– Genoa Healthcare LLC: 915 Airway Ave. Suite B, Kingman; pharmacies

– Miss Mae’s Media Group LLC: 1065 Astor Ave., Apt. 2, Kingman; online services

– Johnson Bookkeeping Services: 1035 Cholla Circle, Kingman; accountant

– WJB Enterprises: 4845 Shane Drive, Kingman; gunsmith

– Rescued Relics: 3942 Sioux Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– Eclectic Quail LLC: 432 E. Beale St. A-C, Kingman; retail trade

– Dreams and Diaries LLC: 1845 Gates Ave., Kingman; publisher;book

– Jack T Cinamufins: 2426 Louise Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts

– Unknotted Beauty: 915 Airway Ave., Kingman; beauty shop

– Salon Unisex: 8789 W. 5th St., Dolan Spring; beauty shop

– aubreybabcock, LLC: 114 Tucker Street, 9, Kingman; health care