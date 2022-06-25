OFFERS
Mohave County issued 16 building permits in the week ending Friday, June 24

Mohave County issued 16 building permits in the week ending Friday, June 24. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 25, 2022 2:56 p.m.

Mohave County issued these building permits in the week ending June 24:

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: Golden Valley; HVAC, replace 1 ton mini split

– Ambient Edge LLC DBA Plumbing by Jake: 2159 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; replace septic line from cleanout to tank

– Norton, Cheryl and Moody, Sherri: Kingman; demo of manufactured home

– Wheaton Building LLC: 5103 E. Powell Lake Road, Topock; 400 amp panel replacement

– Baystar Electric: Topock; electrical- 200 amp replacement

– Havasu Solar Electric: 1130 E. Jagerson Ave., Kingman; panel upgrade 200 amp

– Sunwest Enterprises Inc.: Kingman; space 5 16’X 60’ 2022 schult manufactured home w/electric

– Abel Gonzales: Dolan Springs; 200 amp panel upgrade

– Kletschka Electric LLC: Kingman; move electric service for future pool

– Aerie Electric: 1979 E. Folzman Drive, Lake Havasu City; panel replacement 100 amp

– Albert Johnson Construction: 11158 S. Alvis Road, Yucca; gas line-propane tank

– Albert Johnson Construciton: Kingman; gas line- propane

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales & Service : 3155 Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

– Shoreline Plumbing Sales and Service: 3030 E. William Drive, Lake Havasu City; gas meter relocate

The City of Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending June 24:

– Executive Development LLC: 3160 Shangri La Drive, Kingman; remodel; $1,270.09

– DM Construction & Consulting: 3396 Stocketon Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $2,951.77

– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 4279 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; awnings; $530.06

– Elevated Patios and Concrete: 4279 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; awnings $368.36

– Interstate Steel: 3945 Rainbos Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $414.56

– Icon Power: 3046 Victoria Lane, Kingman; electric; $128

– Elevation Solar: 2033 Hope Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 1025 Gardencrest Drive, Golden Valley; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 899 Mustang Springs Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunLink Energy: 3655 N. Irving Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 3100 Emilie Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3092 Amanda Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– Elevation Solar: 2438 Zubia Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Southwest Electrical: 2970 Evans Street, Kingman; electric; $128

Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending June 24:

– A. Rod’s World Famous M’F Street Tacos: 3785 Irving St, Kingman; food services

– AAA Plus Mobile RV Repair: 2037 Atlantic Ave., Kingman; RV mobile repair

– Genoa Healthcare LLC: 915 Airway Ave. Suite B, Kingman; pharmacies

– Miss Mae’s Media Group LLC: 1065 Astor Ave., Apt. 2, Kingman; online services

– Johnson Bookkeeping Services: 1035 Cholla Circle, Kingman; accountant

– WJB Enterprises: 4845 Shane Drive, Kingman; gunsmith

– Rescued Relics: 3942 Sioux Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– Eclectic Quail LLC: 432 E. Beale St. A-C, Kingman; retail trade

– Dreams and Diaries LLC: 1845 Gates Ave., Kingman; publisher;book

– Jack T Cinamufins: 2426 Louise Ave., Kingman; arts & crafts

– Unknotted Beauty: 915 Airway Ave., Kingman; beauty shop

– Salon Unisex: 8789 W. 5th St., Dolan Spring; beauty shop

– aubreybabcock, LLC: 114 Tucker Street, 9, Kingman; health care

