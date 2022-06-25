Nathan McDaniel and Mohave County IT Department keep county on the cutting edge

KINGMAN – The Information Technology Department (IT) is a key and vital part of Mohave County government. Today there’s an increased usage of communication via computers and smartphones which need to be upgraded on a constant, ongoing basis. It’s essential to keeping local government functioning properly. Fortunately, IT is in good hands at its headquarters in Kingman. The director of IT is longtime Kingman resident Nathan McDaniel.

McDaniel was born in Leon, Iowa, but has lived in Kingman since he was 8. “I am essentially a product of the community of Kingman and the local school systems,” he says.



However, though he’s surrounded by the outside panorama of the county seat, he spends much of his time inside the virtual data center landscape of today’s high-tech environment. When he was born, this cyber world was an infant like himself. Keeping up with the constant change is now a daily task that he and 22 IT county employees must handle with up-to-the-minute expertise. (Two more full-timers will come aboard in July.)

McDaniel attended Palo Christi and Hualapai Elementary Schools, then Kingman Middle School. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1994, obtained his A.A.S in General Technology from Mohave Community College in 1997, began working for Mohave County through temporary job services, and became a full-time county employee as PC Network Technician in 1998. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from Kaplan University and was promoted to Information Technology Director in October of 2008. He will have 25 years of service with the county in March of 2023, and that’s the majority of his life.



McDaniel defines his IT Dept with this explanation: “We build and support the technology infrastructure that is utilized by the departments of the county so that they can conduct business.” He’s right of course. Specifically, that’s another way of saying that IT oversees all the computers, training and Internet usage for county employees. He points out that “we build the foundation for all technology aspects for all departments that are required for them to conduct business. All the county’s critical data systems live right inside that data center. We continually build, support and maintain the data center for Mohave County.”

No question about that. The major software system that the treasurer’s office uses, as well as the recorder, the assessor, all legal, (like the county attorney, public defender and legal advocate), the finance system, development services applications, and public works. Everything the county uses from a technological standpoint is built and supported and maintained by the county’s IT team. (The sheriff’s system is similar to the rest of the county, but it remains isolated from the other departments. Certain IT employees who are certified by the Criminal Justice Information System and have a special training certification maintain that system.)

The IT Department is also in charge of the administration building’s auditorium on Beale Street in Kingman. This is where all of the Board of Supervisors meetings take place. McDaniel and his workers oversee all the audio and video required, including recording the meetings and putting them up on the county’s YouTube channel. It’s done both live and recorded. Technology is always changing there as well. Within the past five years, McDaniel has replaced the former projectors with high definition laser projectors. Also, six HD video cameras replaced the former ones. Four years ago, McDaniel put into place the highly respected Newtek Tri Caster TC-1 video system. He says “it’s a miniature television studio” actually. We’re really happy where it is right now.”



It’s also more essential because the county is using virtual video teleconferencing like “Teams” and “Zoom” far more than ever before. Thank COVID-19 for that. McDaniel says “we’ve been forced to mature. We use all the money, resources and equipment available to us and make it work.” He adds that “there are still some gaps we’d like to close.”

Meanwhile, McDaniel always remains guarded, keeping specifics close to the vest about cyber security measures he has in place. They’re critical to ward off bad actors looking for new, vulnerable targets. He states that every person needs to be on alert because, “within the last five years, the cyber security landscape has changed. It’s not unique to government anymore. Every person virtually has a smartphone now; every person uses online banking, it’s hard to live in the world without technology. Because of that, cyber security is a very important element in all our lives.”

Finally, McDaniel praises his “team” of county IT workers by pointing out, “I’m not alone. I’m leader of the IT Department. I’ve been working here for almost 25 years, but I certainly couldn’t have done it all by myself. We’ve built a really good team of employees. I’m the figurehead, but, I’m certainly not the only one responsible for our success. It’s all about the team.”

A good, solid, capable team is hard to find. McDaniel knows that one of the best can be found joining him on that massive data center landscape.

(This is one in a series of profiles of Mohave County employees produced by Mohave County Communications.)