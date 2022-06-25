Will Mohave County's gun sanctuary declaration stop red flag laws?

KINGMAN – Over the past few years, Arizona and Mohave County have both declared themselves Second Amendment “sanctuaries.” But what, exactly, those designations mean could be put to the test as Congress appears close to passing its first major gun reform bill in decades.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said he doesn’t anticipate changes in his department’s operations regardless of what happens in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate adopted new gun reform measures Thursday with a 65-33 vote. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) has said the House would move quickly to vote on the bill once the Senate acts, and White House officials have signaled that President Joe Biden would sign it into law.

According to media reports the proposal includes both a financial component and additional regulations. The financial aspects of the bill would provide $8.6 billion to boost mental health programs throughout the country and another $2 billion for safety and other improvements at schools. The bill would also provide $750 million to an existing Justice Department grant program while allowing the program to fund crisis-intervention programs, which include “red flag” laws that allow authorities to keep guns away from people found to be a danger to themselves or others.

Additional regulations in the bill include closing the so-called “boyfriend loophole” by barring convicted domestic abusers who are not married to, or living with, their victim from owning a gun. It would also beef up background checks for gun buyers between ages 18 and 21 by requiring that their juvenile records be included in the background check. The proposal also clarifies which gun sellers are required to seek a federal firearms license, which requires them to run background checks on their customers, and it increases the penalties for gun trafficking.

Schuster said he doesn’t expect his department to deal with whatever legislation ends up getting passed.

“As Sheriff, I enforce the laws of the State of Arizona without bias or prejudice. My agency does not enforce federal law,” Schuster said. “For many years there has been ongoing discussions and action taken at a federal level revolving around gun control. Arizona law (Revised Statute 1-272) clearly recognizes Arizona sovereignty and makes it illegal to support, or cooperate with any act, law, treaty, order, rule or regulation of the U.S. government that is inconsistent with any law of this state regarding the regulation of firearms.

“I stand firm in my conviction that every legal resident has the right to keep and bear arms as afforded to in the U.S. Constitution. Acknowledging certain exemptions, such as dangerous and criminally prohibited possessors, the 2nd Amendment allows every legal citizen the right to possess and own firearms in order to protect themselves and others, which I fully support.”

The state statute Schuster referred to was passed during the 2021 legislative session as the 2nd Amendment Firearm Freedom Act, which was introduced by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City). The law essentially prohibits the state and any city or county from using personnel or finances to enforce federal gun legislation that contradicts Arizona’s gun laws.

Brittni Thomason, a spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, said she isn’t able to provide specific answers about how the proposed federal measures would align with Arizona’s “sanctuary” law at this point.

“They would require a comprehensive legal analysis beyond what we could provide to the public or the media at this point,” Thomason said.

But she said Attorney General Mark Brnovich has been watching the proposal in the U.S. Senate “with deep concern.”

“Brnovich has and will continue to vigorously defend the constitutional rights of Arizonans to keep and bear arms,” Thomason said. “He does not support any legislation aimed at punishing law-abiding citizens, and he instead encourages leaders to take meaningful steps to harden and secure our schools from those who would do harm to our children.”

More than a year before Arizona became a Second Amendment “sanctuary state” the Mohave County Board of Supervisors declared the county a “sanctuary county.” The supervisors voted unanimously in November 2019 to pass a resolution that declares Mohave County is a sanctuary for Second Amendment rights.

Schuster redirected questions about the county’s resolution and what it means in this particular context to the board of supervisors.

“What that did was it meant that if the federal government or the state government does anything to infringe on our Second Amendment constitutional right we will fight every step of the way. We will not enforce them; that was backed up by our sheriff,” said District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius, who originally brought the resolution to the board. “At this point, for me, it doesn’t really matter what [Congress] does for Mohave County because we are not going to enforce any law that is against our Second Amendment.”

Angius said she hasn’t been following the proposal in the Senate particularly closely, but said she expects any regulations adopted would likely be unconstitutional.

District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould said he hasn’t looked into the specifics of the proposed legislation in the Senate much yet, either. He agreed with Angius that Mohave County’s sanctuary resolution would prohibit the sheriff from enforcing any of the federal rules that are adopted.

“I trust that the sheriff would not enforce any of those anyway,” Gould said. “I think every sheriff we have had for the 30 years I’ve lived here has said they are never going to participate in any gun schemes brought up by the federals. The state constitution has an individual right to keep and bear arms that is stronger than the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution also.”

But District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson said he is skeptical that Mohave County’s resolution would make much practical difference when it comes to new federal gun legislation.

“The Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution didn’t do anything; it was more of an opinion by the Board of Supervisors,” Johnson said. “There is nothing you can enact; it was more of a feel good resolution.”

Supervisors and sheriff sound off on guns

Johnson said he sees the proposal being considered by Congress as a mixed bag after reading some initial media reports but without seeing the full text of the actual bill.

“It looks like it has some good things with helping out mental health and more funding for school safety,” Johnson said. “What does bother me is the funding for red flag laws. When you start taking away guns from people without having a legal process, I have never liked that. They get more funding through this. Closing the boyfriend loophole; I guess that is OK. The mental health funding could be OK but usually nothing the federal government does ever seems to help; it always just confuses the issue and makes it tougher for a law-abiding person. So it kind of bothers me in that way.”

Johnson said he is hopeful that the funding for mental health and school safety can make a difference, but said he could do without the added gun regulations.

“I’m not one for making more laws,” he said.

Johnson was particularly troubled by stronger background checks for gun buyers between 18 and 21 years old.

“When you have a kid changing their gender at 5 and 6 years old and you are telling an 18 year old who can go to war and to vote that he has to go through all these other steps to own a gun, that kind of bothers me,” Johnson said. “It won’t stop anything.”

Johnson said in his previous law enforcement experience he found that criminals don’t particularly care what laws are passed.

“We have just gotten so carried away with guns,” Johnson said. “Some people push it too far one way, then they want to push it too far the other way. I think it is just personal responsibility. We have gotten away from that and that is what the biggest problem is ... . Most of the people who are committing crimes aren’t doing it with registered handguns.”

That sentiment was also shared by Schuster.

“In my 32 years of law enforcement experience, I can personally attest that dangerous criminals, prohibited possessors and mentally unstable individuals will still obtain weapons illegally,” Schuster said. “To unarm the multitude of good, law-abiding citizens would not only embolden these criminals, it would present a tremendous danger and threat to those now left unable to protect themselves.”

Gould shared Johnson’s concerns over the background checks for 18 to 21 year olds.

“They need to determine whether 18 year olds are adults or not,” Gould said. “They have made them kind of adults. We can draft you and send you to war – tell you to kill other people or be killed yourself – but you can’t drink, you can’t buy a handgun, and now they are going to tell you you can’t buy a rifle either. To me that is inconsistent. You are either an adult, or you are not an adult.”

Gould also said he felt closing the “boyfriend loophole” is “a stretch,” and said he is firmly against “red flag” laws which are encouraged with extra funding by the current gun control legislation being considered.

“It doesn’t give people due process,” Gould said of red flag laws. “It is going to create problems where your neighbor thinks you are acting erratic and they are going to call law enforcement on you and attempt to take away your right to own guns without due process of law, which is unconstitutional.”

Angius said she is confident that any additional gun control measures would see significant pushback from Mohave County.

“Prohibition worked so well when they took away alcohol, and drug laws worked so well,” Angius said, tongue-in-cheek. “But this time it is going to be different with guns. The only people who get hurt are the people who follow the laws. That is the majority of us, and that is why we are going to fight it here.”

Gould said no matter what Congress passes, he expects the courts to have the final say on what gets enacted.

“Whatever they put out is going to get tied up in court anyway,” he said. “It is not just going to be pushed out onto the states and be enforced. They haven’t passed it through anyway, but when they do pass it through somebody will sue. It will be tied up in court and go to the Supreme Court.”

When asked if he expects Mohave County to potentially get involved in any lawsuit against the regulations Gould said it’s possible.

“We will see if they are looking for a plaintiff,” Gould said.