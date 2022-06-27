OFFERS
Chance of showers in Kingman Tuesday and Wednesday

There’s a 20% chance of showers on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Kingman area, according to the National Weather Service. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 27, 2022 1:17 p.m.

KINGMAN - There’s a chance of rain in the Kingman area Monday through Wednesday, June 27-29 as scattered monsoon moisture moves through the region.

According to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas, there’s a 10% chance of showers Monday afternoon, a slight chance Monday evening, and a 20% chance all day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will also be hot, with a high temperature of 101 degrees forecast for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 90s the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the low- and mid-70s.

Expect wind to go with the heat. Gusts of up to 21 mph are forecast on Tuesday, with gusts of up to 31 mph anticipated for Wednesday.

