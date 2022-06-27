Roe v. Wade vigil highlights decision’s impact on Mohave County

KINGMAN - The overturning of Roe v. Wade this month is jarring all of Arizona, including blood red Mohave County.

About 40 local residents attended a Roe v. Wade vigil in Kingman on Friday, June 24 outside the Mohave County Courthouse after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. While each state is dealing with their own laws in the wake of the decision, Arizona is dealing with contradicting laws, one from over 150 years ago and another less than a year old.

One law, created before Arizona’s statehood, bans all abortions and has harsh punishments for providing or helping to provide an abortion. The only exception is if the mother’s life needs to be saved. The other recently passed by the 2022 Legislature bans abortion after 15 weeks. That law will take effect 90 days after the legislative session, which concluded Saturday, June 25.

The only exception to the 15-week ban is if a mother’s life is at risk. There are no exceptions for rape or incest.

However, when the 2022 bill passed, it did not redact the old law made prior to statehood. This has left Arizona abortion providers and seekers unsure of which law to follow. Planned Parenthood Arizona and private clinics have paused abortions due to the uncertainty.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 95% of abortions that take place in the state were at 15 weeks. In 2020, the state had 13,186 abortion.

For Kingman residents, the uncertainly of abortion access in Arizona weighs on them as they aim to comfort one another and continue fighting to seek safe abortions and pregnancy resources. However, the plan of how to find medical access and resources for pregnant women and their families is already a challenge in the rural county.

“I am angry, but I’m not surprised,” Heather Patenaude, president of the Kingman Federation of Democratic Women, said about the decision.

Patenaude organized the vigil to give people a space to talk about what the decision means personally and locally. It was also a place for people to exchange information to get more involved in politics and to provide information on resources the county has to offer.

Mohave County does not have an abortion service provider, and also has a shortage of OB/GYNs. In Mohave County, there are 1.48 OB/GYNs for every 10,000 women, according to the University of Arizona Center for Rural Health.

The closest abortion provider is in Las Vegas. Currently, Nevada state law protects abortion. Voters affirmed the law in the 1990s and it can only be changed by the voters.

For a long time, voting felt like a saving grace to protect certain rights, such as abortion. However, many attendees said voting alone is not enough, especially in a Republican heavy zone.

“It’s just a different reality when you’re in the least competitive part of Arizona,” J’aime Morgaine said. “We the people need to remember that we are the real local control.”

Whether it’s “common ground” ballot measures or better family planning resources, attendees said voting is not the only way to help Mohave County. County resources include Arizona Healthy Start, which is a free community program to help support and educate women and families who are expecting along with referrals. However, resources are limited and providers have long wait periods.

“We’ve been voting, we’ve been marching, we’ve been raising money and we’ve been doing all these things,” Willow Kroenke, local organizer said.

Several attendees shared stories about how their abortion saved their lives and worried what a generation of women will do without a resource that has been available for almost 50 years. They also worried about what other amendments are next, especially after Justice Clarence Thomas argued in his concurring opinion that the court should reconsider other rulings including contraception and same-sex marriage.

“I don’t know what the end of this looks like, but I will do my damnedest to be at the end of it with you,” Kroenke said.