Brief: Grand Canyon starts water limitations after pumphouse outage

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK – Grand Canyon National Park is starting water conservation measures on the North Rim due to an electrical failure involving the park’s Roaring Springs pumphouse.

Park officials said staff and contractors are working to investigate the extent of the damage to the system.

It’s unknown how long it will take to repair and replace the pumphouse’s electrical system and park officials said Monday that water conservation measures will remain in effect for the North Rim until further notice.

They said that visitor facilities on the rim will remain open with water limitations for some services.

Part of water conservation measures include the closure of campground laundry and shower and limited North Rim concession food service with disposable dishes and utensils utilized.

Park official said drinking water will remain available along the North Kaibab Trail, including Cottonwood Campground, Manzanita day use area and the North Kaibab Trailhead.

They said all inner canyon trail users must be prepared to carry all their drinking water or have a way to treat creek water.