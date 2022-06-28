Bureau of Land Management seeks input on proposed exploration project near Wikieup

KINGMAN – The federal Bureau of Land Management’s Kingman Field Office is seeking public input on a Preliminary Environmental Assessment of a proposed hard rock mining exploration project on public lands located near Wikieup in Mohave County.

The Burro Creek Exploration Project Environmental Assessment analyzes the potential environmental impacts of an Exploration Plan of Operations submitted by Sitka Gold Corporation for their Burro Creek project, which is located near their current exploration site on privately owned land. The BLM welcomes public comments on the Environmental Assessment through July 27.

According to a BLM news release, Sitka’s proposal includes exploration drilling at 14 locations on BLM-managed public lands adjacent to their current exploration site.

Drilling platforms would be constructed by hand on site, with wood and drilling equipment transported to the sites by helicopter.

The surface disturbance areas are limited to the footprint of each pier supporting the wooden platforms, with each platform area to measure 39 square feet or less, BLM wrote. The total surface disturbance of the proposed project is 0.01 acres of public land.

Under the proposal, reclamation would be performed with hand tools. Drill platforms would be dismantled, and the materials would be reused at a new location during the project.

Any rock piers constructed as platform foundations would be deconstructed and the rocks would be moved to their original location from wooden platforms constructed by hand, according to the BLM.

Additional details and a map of the project area can be found in the environmental assessment, located on BLM’s National NEPA register project webpage at https://bit.ly/3HWZ2z4.

The 30-day public comment period ends on July 27. Electronic comments may be submitted via the BLM’s ePlanning website link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Boulevard, Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

For a hard copy of the environmental assessment contact the field office at 928-718-3700. If you have any project-related questions, contact geologist Paul Misiazek at pmisiasz@blm.gov or 928-718-3700. For more information contact the field office at 928-718-3700.