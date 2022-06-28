Entries being accepted for Arizona Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest

PHOENIX – Would you like to see a photograph you took on the cover of Arizona Wildlife Views’ annual calendar? Do you have a knack for capturing great photos of wildlife?

If you answered yes to those questions, then you won’t want to miss the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 16th annual wildlife photo contest.

According to a AZGFD news release, one best in show and 11 first-place winners will be showcased in the 2023 calendar, which is published in the November-December 2022 issue of Arizona Wildlife Views.

The best-in-show photo is published on the calendar's cover, and as one of the photos representing a month.

AZGFD is partnering with Arizona Highways to provide an easier way to submit photographs. Entrants can use the online form at www.arizonahighways.com/photography/photo-contest to submit their Arizona wildlife photos.

Each contestant may submit a maximum of three photographs, which must be uploaded as separate submissions through the form, the news release noted.

“This contest is for images of Arizona wildlife. All photos must depict wildlife native to and found in Arizona, and all photos must have been taken in Arizona settings,” the rules read.

AZGFD suggests reviewing the official rules prior to entering. Entrants are responsible for complying with the rules at the risk of disqualification.

The deadline to submit entries is 5 p.m. (Arizona time) on Friday, Aug. 12. Winners will be announced online at www.azgfd.gov/photocontest and www.arizonahighways.com after Nov. 1.