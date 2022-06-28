OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Families swarming Kingman food bank

Kingman Area Food Bank customer numbers have doubled recently, with 900 families utilizing the resource in the month of June. Due to the increase in customers and the food shortages, the food bank has been forced to limit the amount of produce that clients can have. (Miner file photo)

Kingman Area Food Bank customer numbers have doubled recently, with 900 families utilizing the resource in the month of June. Due to the increase in customers and the food shortages, the food bank has been forced to limit the amount of produce that clients can have. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: June 28, 2022 3:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – With over 20% of customers being young families, the Kingman Area Food Bank at 2930 Butler Ave. is having to set limitations and manage the outtake of food to compensate for increased demand.

With shortages and high prices hitting the majority of consumers, the food bank is seeing an increase in demand and empty shelves. KAFD Executive Director Mark Pardue said they are limiting the amount of produce people can take home.

The local food bank is known for its grocery store feel that lets people take all the food they need to get through the week.

“In the past, we had unlimited produce,” Pardue said Monday. “Now, people can take one bag.”

From June 1-17, Pardue said the food bank served about 900 families, not including single individuals. He estimates there are two-and-a-half kids per family.

In 2021, the food bank saw around 35 families a day. Currently, they are serving around 75 families a day or 125 families when they’re open twice a day. Pardue said numbers are doubling and persons age 23 to 35 make up about a quarter of all customers.

“The demographics are balancing out,” Pardue said.

The food bank receives donations from grocery stores, churches and nonprofits, but has seen a decrease in donations due to shortages. The local partnerships do what they can to stock shelves, but are also dealing with the same issues.

“Food is dwindling,” Pardue said.

From meat to produce to canned goods, the food bank is scrambling to meet community demand while regularly paying for food to supplement what is donated. Pardue said freezers of meat remain empty or light due to the lack of consistency at grocery stores. “I will not have any substantial meat this week,” he said.

To combat inconsistencies and shortages, staff is having to be strategic so food lasts as long as possible. However, it becomes a challenge when an increase of people are coming to the food bank needing to feed their families.

Pardue is thankful for food drives and donations. However, donating can be hard when so many others are also struggling with food prices and shortages. Pardue said the food bank is in need of volunteers to help out during operation hours.

Pardue said many of the young families have moved from other states expecting prices to be lower. However, they’re discovering that’s not the case in Kingman.

While a changing economic landscape has posed challenges at the food bank, staff will not turn anyone away.

And they are also determined to keep their doors open to those in need.

“We just have to adjust,” Pardue said.

To donate to the food bank visit https://kingmanareafoodbank.org/.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State