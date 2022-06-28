Families swarming Kingman food bank

KINGMAN – With over 20% of customers being young families, the Kingman Area Food Bank at 2930 Butler Ave. is having to set limitations and manage the outtake of food to compensate for increased demand.

With shortages and high prices hitting the majority of consumers, the food bank is seeing an increase in demand and empty shelves. KAFD Executive Director Mark Pardue said they are limiting the amount of produce people can take home.

The local food bank is known for its grocery store feel that lets people take all the food they need to get through the week.

“In the past, we had unlimited produce,” Pardue said Monday. “Now, people can take one bag.”

From June 1-17, Pardue said the food bank served about 900 families, not including single individuals. He estimates there are two-and-a-half kids per family.

In 2021, the food bank saw around 35 families a day. Currently, they are serving around 75 families a day or 125 families when they’re open twice a day. Pardue said numbers are doubling and persons age 23 to 35 make up about a quarter of all customers.

“The demographics are balancing out,” Pardue said.

The food bank receives donations from grocery stores, churches and nonprofits, but has seen a decrease in donations due to shortages. The local partnerships do what they can to stock shelves, but are also dealing with the same issues.

“Food is dwindling,” Pardue said.

From meat to produce to canned goods, the food bank is scrambling to meet community demand while regularly paying for food to supplement what is donated. Pardue said freezers of meat remain empty or light due to the lack of consistency at grocery stores. “I will not have any substantial meat this week,” he said.

To combat inconsistencies and shortages, staff is having to be strategic so food lasts as long as possible. However, it becomes a challenge when an increase of people are coming to the food bank needing to feed their families.

Pardue is thankful for food drives and donations. However, donating can be hard when so many others are also struggling with food prices and shortages. Pardue said the food bank is in need of volunteers to help out during operation hours.

Pardue said many of the young families have moved from other states expecting prices to be lower. However, they’re discovering that’s not the case in Kingman.

While a changing economic landscape has posed challenges at the food bank, staff will not turn anyone away.

And they are also determined to keep their doors open to those in need.

“We just have to adjust,” Pardue said.

To donate to the food bank visit https://kingmanareafoodbank.org/.