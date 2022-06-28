OFFERS
Kingman GOP slates meet and greets

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 2:58 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 3:18 PM

KINGMAN – The Kingman GOP will host a series of meet-and-greet events beginning Wednesday, June 29 and continuing through July.

Each event is scheduled for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. As other candidates confirm dates, the information will be updated, the party wrote in a news release.

The public is invited to each event and light refreshments will be provided, according to organizers. The Kingman Republican Headquarters is located at 2116 Stockton Hill Road, Suite B.

The candidates scheduled to speak include:

– June 29 - Mike Cobb, for Superior Court Clerk, and Kevin Sarkisian, write-in candidate for Kingman City Council.

– July 5 – Shawn Savage for Kingman City Council, and Becky Foster for Cerbat Constable.

– July 6 – Marianne Salem for state representative LD30, and SueAnn Mello for Mohave County Treasurer.

– July 8 – John Gillette for state representative LD30, and Edward Carman for Cerbat Constable.

– July 11 – Christine Spurlock for Clerk of Superior Court, and Robert McEuen for Cerbat Justice of the Peace JP5.

July 12 – Donna McCoy for state representative LD30, and River Lavankowski for Kingman City Council.

– July 13 – Bill Hardt for state representative LD30.

