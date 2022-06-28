OFFERS
Kingman issued 10 business licenses in the week ending June 24

Kingman issued 10 business licenses in the week ending June 24. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 2:36 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses in the week ending June 24:

– Gwenth E Pryzbylo: 4775 E. Old West Road, Kingman; food services

– Land Dynamics Landscaping: 2955 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; landscaping/lawn care

– Enhanced Electric LLC: 4314 Rafter B Ave., Kingman; contractor

– July Cat Wing Fashion: 9799 N. Sunlise, Chloride; online store

– J.C. Landscaping: 3875 Lum, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care

– Naylor House Cleaning: 4475 N. Pinal St., Kingman; cleaning services

– S”N”R Appliance Repair Services: 3604 Hassayampa Road, Golden Valley; appliance repair

– Southwest Electric Contractors, INC: 5750 W. Roosevelt, Suite 4, Phoenix; solar installations

– Arizona Energy Pros, Inc: 23021 N. 15th Ave. Suite 107, Phoenix; solar installations

– VetTrans LLC: 2800 E. Carver Ave., Kingman; transportation

The City of Kingman issued these building permits in the week ending June 24:

– Titan Solar Power: 4080 Quarter Circle Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power: 3894 Prescott Street, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3079 Cherri Circle, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 3339 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 4014 Italia Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2394 Pueblo Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– ABP Electrical: 1728 Lucille Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2098 Roy Rogers Way, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2607 Valentine Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3090 Darne Ave., Kingan; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 1730 Florence Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3131 Jerone St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2607 Valentine Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 2000 Blackfoot Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 3194 Courtney Ave., Kingman; electric; $128

– Icon Power: 4066 Roma Road, Kingman; electric; $128

– TRUELOVE Plumbing; 3769 Martingale Drive, Kingman; gas; $0

– Angle Homes, Inc: 3317 Cherri Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.56

– Angle Homes, Inc: 5421 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $7,956.56

– Ahrns Contracting LLC: 3561 Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $8,050.77

– Angle Homes Inc: 3486 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $6,217.66

– Angle Homes Inc: 2112 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,965.38

