Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Kingman Miner June 29 Adoption Spotlight: Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy

Get to know Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org. (Arizona Department of Child Safety)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 12:29 p.m.

These are Arizona's children. Nathan, Gilberto and Daisy are happy siblings who can’t wait to find their forever family! Big brother Nathan has a big heart – especially for his younger siblings – and enjoys sports, drawing and spending time with friends. Gilberto loves to spend time outdoors, enjoys trying new foods and enjoys hands-on experiences. Daisy is a happy girl who loves games, sports, art projects and school. Get to know these siblings and other adoptable children at kdmoner.com/adoption.

Photo Gallery

June 2022: 40 children available for adoption in Arizona
