OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Large mountain lion captured on trail camera near Kingman

Lazy Y U resident Lora Ledford’s trail camera captured this image of a large mountain lion drinking from a water source on her property southeast of Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

Lazy Y U resident Lora Ledford’s trail camera captured this image of a large mountain lion drinking from a water source on her property southeast of Kingman. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: June 28, 2022 2:39 p.m.

KINGMAN – A resident in the foothill subdivision of Lazy Y U posted on social media an image of a large adult mountain lion taken with a game camera that she had set up at a water source on her property about nine miles southeast of Kingman.

Lora Ledford posted that on June 22 at about 10:30 p.m. her trail camera had picked up the image of the lion as it drank from water she has on her property.

Due to the drought, wildlife of all kinds are searching for water and they have no problems with going to water that is available to them in areas where people live.

Of course the danger is that these larger predators will also use the opportunity to take other wildlife or even domestic animals such as dogs or cats, that are also in the area.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State