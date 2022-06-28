Large mountain lion captured on trail camera near Kingman

KINGMAN – A resident in the foothill subdivision of Lazy Y U posted on social media an image of a large adult mountain lion taken with a game camera that she had set up at a water source on her property about nine miles southeast of Kingman.

Lora Ledford posted that on June 22 at about 10:30 p.m. her trail camera had picked up the image of the lion as it drank from water she has on her property.

Due to the drought, wildlife of all kinds are searching for water and they have no problems with going to water that is available to them in areas where people live.

Of course the danger is that these larger predators will also use the opportunity to take other wildlife or even domestic animals such as dogs or cats, that are also in the area.