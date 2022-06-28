OFFERS
Letter | Thunder-Rode and local merchants violated again

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 12:02 p.m.

Yep, they did it again, just the other day, another act of wanton, hate-filled, intolerant, violence against Thunder Rode all because of a sign that says “Kung Flu Commie Virus Scamdemic Masks” that has been in front of the Thunder-Rode shop since the beginning of the so-called “COVID” scare.

Yep, they stole that sign. It was a big sign, a big plywood and wood frame A-frame sign that would not fit in the trunk of a car or in a backseat. It would take a truck to haul that bad boy away and they did it; the haters did it again.

The Route 66 shield at the back entrance to Thunder-Rode, the Marilyn Monroe painting on the side of Mr. D’z, the Car 54 in Mr. D’z parking lot and several other spots around town were splattered with gray paint.

When are these intolerant, hate-filled muckraking hate mongers that are out there in our little Kingman town going to be stopped? They are just looking for something that they don’t agree with, that offends them, and then they will tear down, destroy or flat-out steal what they don’t like – which it is that they find ‘offensive.’

If anyone knows who pulled off this ‘heist’ or the vandalism please let Jack at Thunder-Rode know at 928-542-6059.

Jack Alexander

Owner, Thunder-Rode

