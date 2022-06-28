OFFERS
Kingman Police: Woman assaulted officer

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 2:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman police arrested Robin J. Selness, 42, of Kingman on felony charges of three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer and aggravated assault of a health care worker at about midnight on Thursday, June 14.

Officers initially responded to a fight at a motel in the 3300 block of E. Andy Devine Avenue involving a report of several subjects fighting, according to a KPD news release.

One of the subjects, identified as Selness, allegedly became uncooperative and aggressive with officers. While being taken into custody Selness reportedly attempted to punch the officer, and she had to be restrained.

While in custody Selness allegedly continued to be combative, kicking and head-butting officers. Selness was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation, where she is reported to have kicked a nurse, according to law enforcement.

Selness was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. No serious injuries were received.

