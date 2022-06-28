OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, June 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rt. 66 documentary: Panel slated for Kingman

A discussion panel and partial screening of a Route 66 documentary is slated for July 16 in Kingman. (Photo by David Thornell, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3nhNtsZ)

A discussion panel and partial screening of a Route 66 documentary is slated for July 16 in Kingman. (Photo by David Thornell, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/3nhNtsZ)

Originally Published: June 28, 2022 2:39 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, June 28, 2022 3:19 PM

KINGMAN – The documentary film series “Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road” explores how women overcame segregation and gender discrimination to build fulfilling lives for themselves and generations to come along America's most beloved road.

According to a news release, excerpts of the film will be shown, and a panel discussion about the documentary will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at 309 E. Beale St. in Kingman.

The documentary focuses on Arizona’s rich Route 66 story, and includes interviews with Arizona historians including Heidi Osselaer, Marshall Trimble and John Westerlund.

“From the women who worked at the Navajo Ordnance Depot outside of Flagstaff during WWII to Luz Delgadillo Moore’s reflections of growing up during the Great Depression in Seligman, women shed light on some of the most important events of the last century and reflect upon the American experience,” the news release said.

Film producer Rochelle Vallese will be joined by a panel of experts for discussion following the screening. Experts include Northern Arizona University Cline Library archivist Sean Evans and Nikki Seegers of the Historic Route 66 Association.

The free event is made possible by Arizona Humanities, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona and Mohave Community College. The public is invited. Visit www.route66women.com or email katrinaparks@mac.com for more information.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State