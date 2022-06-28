Rt. 66 documentary: Panel slated for Kingman

KINGMAN – The documentary film series “Route 66: The Untold Story of Women on the Mother Road” explores how women overcame segregation and gender discrimination to build fulfilling lives for themselves and generations to come along America's most beloved road.

According to a news release, excerpts of the film will be shown, and a panel discussion about the documentary will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 16 at 309 E. Beale St. in Kingman.

The documentary focuses on Arizona’s rich Route 66 story, and includes interviews with Arizona historians including Heidi Osselaer, Marshall Trimble and John Westerlund.

“From the women who worked at the Navajo Ordnance Depot outside of Flagstaff during WWII to Luz Delgadillo Moore’s reflections of growing up during the Great Depression in Seligman, women shed light on some of the most important events of the last century and reflect upon the American experience,” the news release said.

Film producer Rochelle Vallese will be joined by a panel of experts for discussion following the screening. Experts include Northern Arizona University Cline Library archivist Sean Evans and Nikki Seegers of the Historic Route 66 Association.

The free event is made possible by Arizona Humanities, the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona and Mohave Community College. The public is invited. Visit www.route66women.com or email katrinaparks@mac.com for more information.