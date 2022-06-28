Water line replacement project beginning on Patsy Drive

KINGMAN – A water line replacement project on Patsy Drive started Monday, June 27 and will continue for roughly 100 days, according to a City of Kingman news release.

The work began at Northfield Avenue and will finish at Thompson Avenue.

The project will impact Patsy Drive and surrounding streets, and the city asked drivers to use caution when around construction vehicles and workers.

The KART bus stop at Eagles Lodge on Patsy Drive will be temporarily closed during this time. Passengers may board or exit on John L Avenue, across the street from Family Dollar.

Contractor Kincheloe Construction is working with residents in the area regarding notification, but no water service delays or disruptions are scheduled. The project will cost about $591,000 and will improve and increase water service in the area, the city wrote.