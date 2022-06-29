Double homicide in Kingman

KINGMAN — A man and woman were found dead Tuesday, June 29 in the Kingman area in what law enforcement is calling a double homicide.

Deputies and detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the two deceased subjects, one male and one female, were murder victims.

On Tuesday, June at 8:15 p.m., deputies and detectives with MCSO responded to a home in the 9200 block of Diligaf Road east of Kingman to a report of two dead bodies, according to a news release from MCSO.

Through preliminary investigations, it was learned that an unknown subject was seen on video surveillance on the property at the time of the incident. That subject is described as a light-skinned male with dark hair, approximately 20 to 30 years-of-age, 5’6’’ to 6’0’’ in height, and weighing approximately 150-170 pounds. The subject also appeared to be wearing glasses. The subject is wanted for questioning.

No other information was released. MCSO wrote that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information related is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR# 22-024010.