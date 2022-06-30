Kingman man allegedly shoots three, flees with third victim

KINGMAN - The Kingman Police Department reported three people were shot Wednesday, June 29 with one in critical condition and another allegedly fleeing with the suspect.

At 7 p.m., Kingman Police responded to a report of multiple people with gunshot wounds at a residence in the 700 block of South Sixth Street, according to a KPD press release. One victim, a 57-year-old male from Lake Havasu City, was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center by personal vehicle with gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition.



Officers entered the residence and found a second victim, a 48-year-old male from Kingman, with gunshot wounds and extracted the victim for medical attention. The second victim was ultimately flown to Sunrise Medical Center Las Vegas and is in extremely critical condition.



A third gunshot victim, Courtney See, 21, of Kingman, has not been located. She may have life-threatening injuries and is believed to be with the suspect, Harley James Vandeman, 23, of Kingman.



The Kingman Police Department is asking for assistance in locating See. She is believed to be in dire need of medical assistance.

Investigators have determined that a confrontation occurred between the two male victims and Vandeman and his girlfriend, See. Vandeman allegedly began indiscriminately firing a handgun striking the three victims.

According to law enforcement, Vandeman fled the scene with See in an unknown direction and unknown means of travel, and was not located.

Anyone with information pertaining to See or Vandeman is asked to contact the Kingman Police Department by calling 928-753-2191. Tips can also be reported at www.kingmanpolice.com; or anonymously by calling Mohave Silent Witness at 928=753-1234.

No further details will be released at this time as the investigation continues.