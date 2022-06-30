OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, June 30
Kingman, Mohave County government offices closed July 4

KART buses will not be running on Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 30, 2022 4:15 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 30, 2022 4:38 PM

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman and Mohave County government offices will be closed Monday, July 4 in honor of Independence Day.

There will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday, according to a City of Kingman press release. Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late.

For a full solid waste holiday calendar, visit https://bit.ly/3NuNSCV.

KART services will also not be available Monday, July 4, but routes will resume with regular hours on Tuesday, July 5.

City aquatics facilities will be open regular hours – 1-5 p.m. – on Monday.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, who usually meet on the first Monday of each month, have rescheduled their meeting for Tuesday, July 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

