Rants and Raves | July 1, 2022

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Dumping problem – Dumping is disgusting, lazy and irresponsible. What makes people think that this is OK? These are probably the same people that leave their car trash in parking lots or shopping carts.

J’aime Morgaine column: Local primaries lack competition – The important message encouraging Democrat and Independent candidates to run in our local elections is so we have a choice, and a voice. Well-constructed opinions are being stifled by those louder, and less thoughtful, who desire to impose their dictates.

Homeless die on the streets rant: “It’s also sad that Kingman ignores the homeless situation. There are people who need housing, now.” – Kingman has many needs to address. It is not a rich city. If the homeless want better benefits they should move to a different town.

Butler rave – I completely agree about most of the places in Butler. It is not only disgusting but unsafe for inhabitants and the environment. Just imagine the rats and other varmints? Why can’t the county do something to clean it up?

Response to Rave – Fortunately, I have had little contact with any law enforcement in my 30-plus years living in Kingman. The officers have always been very respectful, professional and caring. We respect and thank the men and women in blue.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade – Banning abortion is a ploy to increase the cheap corporate labor pool. This is a labor issue, not a moral issue. The system we live under requires poor, desperate, uneducated laborers!

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade – So I am thinking that men are now going to be happy supporting bigger families and paying additional child support, and happily accept “NO” because their wife or girlfriend doesn’t want to get pregnant? Did everyone really think this through?

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade – Today one disgraced and lawless judge, three old white men and one religious hand maiden took away the civil rights of every woman in America. Are you proud to end democracy?

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade – It is perplexing that people are so angry about the Roe/Wade transfer from federal to state government. Abortion will always be available in most states. A better standard birth control method would be contraception that health departments provide free.

Don’t let Phoenix take Kingman’s water – Contrary to a previous opinion, “taking water” is not a partisan issue. It’s everybody’s issue. No, the rural areas can’t afford to be forgotten in acquiring adequate water distribution rights and must make sure we are heard.

Adam Morgan column: Congress needs to solve Western water woes – The concept that Congress needs to address water issues is correct. These issues are national. However, there is an anti–government movement afoot among some that seeks to obstruct any/all action at a national level. That is problematic, and counterproductive.