Updated Mohave County animal ordinance takes effect July 1

It is now a class 2 misdemeanor in Mohave County for anyone other than the owner to give food or water to open range livestock. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: June 30, 2022 3:58 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 30, 2022 4:38 PM

KINGMAN – Updates to the Mohave County Animal Control Ordinance take effect Friday, July 1.

It makes it a class 2 misdemeanor for anyone other than “the livestock’s owner or the owner’s agent to provide food or water to livestock in an open range” and for a dog owner to “negligently fail to prevent the dog from biting another person.”

According to a Mohave County news release, a class 2 misdemeanor is punishable by up to four months in jail and a fine of up to $750. The intentional, knowing or reckless provision of food or water to livestock in an open range will become a class 2 misdemeanor beginning Friday.

The changes to the ordinance were adopted by the Board of Supervisors on June 20.

