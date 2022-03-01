Mohave County COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to decline

KINGMAN – The COVID-19 outlook in Mohave County continues to brighten, tracking national and state trends.

The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported just 102 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in a news release issued Monday, Feb. 28. The report covered the four-day period between noon on Thursday, Feb. 24 and noon on Monday.

The four-day total indicates that the downward trend in cases and deaths continues. The county reported 259 cases and five deaths in the week ending Thursday, Feb. 24, down from 479 and 24 in the week ending Thursday, Feb. 17. The county set a record in January with over 10,000 cases.

In Thursday’s report, the Bullhead City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 44. Bullhead also suffered the two new deaths, both adult patients in the 70-79 age bracket.

There were 25 new cases logged in the Kingman service area, including 16 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were eight new local cases ages 70-79, three each ages 60-69 and 80-89, and two ages 50-59. There were also three cases ages 30-39, two each ages 20-29 and 40-49, and one each ages 0-10 and 11-19.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 23 cases logged in the Lake Havasu City service area, three in the communities in the Arizona Strip and seven in undetermined locations in the county.

Mohave County’s low vaccination rate has contributed to the county’s high case count. Breakthrough cases among vaccinated patients represented less than 10% of all cases in the county in December.

AZDHS reports that only 46% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 69.6% vaccination rate logged statewide. Nearly half of county residents – 95,395 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Kingman has suffered the most with 332 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Bullhead City with 305, Lake Havasu City with 237, Golden Valley with 80, Fort Mohave with 99 and Mohave Valley with 37.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 14,819 cases in Kingman, 12,401 in Bullhead City, 12,286 in Lake Havasu City, 4,244 in Fort Mohave, 2,641 in Golden Valley, 1,829 in Mohave Valley and 773 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City.

There have also been 333 cases in Topock, 262 in Dolan Springs, 130 in Meadview and 123 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72 years, while the average patient is 44.8 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.3%, meaning 23 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 23.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 51,140 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 56,831 cases in the county. The county counts 1,182 deaths, while the state reports 1,375. County health officials say 36,584 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease. The state reports probable cases, while the county only reports confirmed cases.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Mohave County reveals the positivity rate was 3% on Wednesday, Feb. 23; 7% (36/548) on Thursday, Feb. 24; 8% (56/671) on Friday, Feb. 25; and 8% (56/671) on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 394,651 tests have been conducted on county residents and 15.6% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, March 1 AZDHS was reporting 1,638 additional deaths and 1,801 new cases from 24,828 tests for a positivity rate of 7%. More than 1,977,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 27,946 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 79.1 million confirmed cases and 951,616 deaths on Tuesday, March 1.

John Hopkins was reporting more than 437 million cases and nearly six million deaths worldwide the morning of Tuesday, March 1.

County COVID-19 updates are only being issued on Mondays and Thursdays, and will switch to once a week on Wednesdays starting next week, following the state’s new reporting schedule.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue. Treatments for COVID-19 are also now available.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for all persons age 12 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’ve received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are now available from the federal government at COVIDTests.gov. The free kits are limited to four per household.

Free N95 masks will are also available to the public at pharmacies and community health centers.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.