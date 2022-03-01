OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Grand Canyon NP hikes cost of overnight backcountry camping

The cost of backcountry camping overnight in Grand Canyon National Park will go up this summer. (Photo by Deitmar Rabich, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2AR7fX7)

The cost of backcountry camping overnight in Grand Canyon National Park will go up this summer. (Photo by Deitmar Rabich, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/2AR7fX7)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 3:06 p.m.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, – The cost of backcountry camping overnight in Grand Canyon National Park will go up this summer.

Park officials announced Monday that the nightly fee for backcountry camping areas will increase from $8 to $12 per person starting July 1. The fee also applies for each stock animal camping below the rim in those designated areas.

The raise is to alleviate a funding deficit.

The $10 backcountry permit price will stay the same.

Park officials last changed the backcountry fees in 2015. Overnight permits have been required since 1997.

They say this will not impact camping fees at Mather, Desert View or the North Rim campgrounds.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State