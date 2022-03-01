Havasu woman sentenced for voting twice in 2018 election

A Lake Havasu City woman was sentenced in federal court for voting more than once in the 2018 federal election.

The U.S Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said Marcia Johnson was sentenced Monday to one year supervised probation and a $1,000 fine by judge Diane J. Humetewa after she pled guilty to the felony offense in December 2021.

Johnson voted twice in the election by casting her own mail-in ballot and the mail-in ballot of her father, who died in 2012.

“Election integrity has two pillars: ensuring that only eligible voters cast ballots; and insisting that all eligible voters who choose to vote can do so easily and efficiently, with confidence that their vote will be counted,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said. “Prosecution is a key deterrent on the rare occasions when illegal votes are cast ...”

Johnson will lose the right to vote in Arizona until she completes her term of probation.”