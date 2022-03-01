OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Havasu woman sentenced for voting twice in 2018 election

JOEY POSTIGLIONE, For the Miner
Originally Published: March 1, 2022 5:26 p.m.

A Lake Havasu City woman was sentenced in federal court for voting more than once in the 2018 federal election.

The U.S Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said Marcia Johnson was sentenced Monday to one year supervised probation and a $1,000 fine by judge Diane J. Humetewa after she pled guilty to the felony offense in December 2021.

Johnson voted twice in the election by casting her own mail-in ballot and the mail-in ballot of her father, who died in 2012.

“Election integrity has two pillars: ensuring that only eligible voters cast ballots; and insisting that all eligible voters who choose to vote can do so easily and efficiently, with confidence that their vote will be counted,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said. “Prosecution is a key deterrent on the rare occasions when illegal votes are cast ...”

Johnson will lose the right to vote in Arizona until she completes her term of probation.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State