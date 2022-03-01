Kingman Academy of Learning’s Lillis earns Jostens Renaissance award

KINGMAN – Eric Lillis is the recipient of the Jostens Renaissance National Staffulty Member of the Month Award for February 2022, Kingman Academy of Learning High School has announced.

The recognition is given to a deserving staff or faculty member who has made an impact within their school or community through Jostens Renaissance, a news release noted.

Jostens Renaissance focuses on recognizing students and staff. The core of the program revolves around the six Rs – Respect, Reward, Recognize, and Reinforce with Relationships for Results.

“Lillis was selected based on his exceptional dedication and commitment to the values of KAOL High School and Jostens Renaissance.

As Erin Schreurs stated in her nomination letter: “Eric makes it his mission to talk to as many students and staffulty members as possible on a daily basis. He wants everyone on our campus to feel important, valued and loved, and fully supports and encourages all activities our Renaissance groups do to accomplish that goal.”

Lillis is showcased in the national Jostens Renaissance monthly newsletter and on their website. He will receive several items of recognition.

The awards were presented by the KAOL Renaissance Club, which organized the rally.