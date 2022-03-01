OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, March 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman library sets book sale

A book sale will be held at the Mohave County Library - Kingman at 3169 Burbank St. on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12. (Miner file photo)

A book sale will be held at the Mohave County Library - Kingman at 3169 Burbank St. on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 5:02 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022 5:48 PM

KINGMAN - The Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman will host a book sale in the program room of the library at 3169 N. Burbank St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12.

“Select from a large variety of new and used books for all ages including, large print, audio books, CDs, DVDs and more,” the organization noted in a news release.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the library.

Friends of the Kingman Library members receive a 10% discount on Friday, March 11, and a 20% discount on Saturday, March 12.

Non-members may join upon entry, the news release noted.

Credit and debit cards, as well as cash will be accepted for purchases.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State