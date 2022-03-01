Kingman library sets book sale

KINGMAN - The Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman will host a book sale in the program room of the library at 3169 N. Burbank St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12.

“Select from a large variety of new and used books for all ages including, large print, audio books, CDs, DVDs and more,” the organization noted in a news release.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the library.

Friends of the Kingman Library members receive a 10% discount on Friday, March 11, and a 20% discount on Saturday, March 12.



Non-members may join upon entry, the news release noted.

Credit and debit cards, as well as cash will be accepted for purchases.