Kingman library sets book sale
Updated as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022 5:48 PM
KINGMAN - The Friends of the Mohave County Library – Kingman will host a book sale in the program room of the library at 3169 N. Burbank St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, March 11-12.
“Select from a large variety of new and used books for all ages including, large print, audio books, CDs, DVDs and more,” the organization noted in a news release.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the library.
Friends of the Kingman Library members receive a 10% discount on Friday, March 11, and a 20% discount on Saturday, March 12.
Non-members may join upon entry, the news release noted.
Credit and debit cards, as well as cash will be accepted for purchases.
