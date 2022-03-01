OFFERS
Mohave Community College film festival seeks entries

Actor/Producer Seamus Dever, a Mohave Community College School grad, will emcee and help judge the video entries for the 2022 MCC Flash Film Festival Awards. (Photo by Jennifer, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/3C4pZOi)

Originally Published: March 1, 2022 5 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, March 1, 2022 5:48 PM

BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave Community College Bullhead City Campus Student Arts Club invites students and community members to submit video entries and attend the 2022 MCC Flash Film Festival Awards.

The festival will be April 21 at 6 p.m. at Bullhead City Campus building 600 at 3400 Highway 95.

According to an MCC news release, Hollywood Actor/Producer Seamus Dever will emcee and help judge the video entries for the annual event.

Dever's film credits include Castle, Hollywoodland, Titans and more.

He is an MCC and Northern Arizona University alumnus who grew up in Bullhead City.

He was also valedictorian of his graduating class at Mohave High School.

Videos must be between 30-150 seconds in length. The entry deadline is April 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The college student arts club created the annual film festival in 2021 to give people a platform to share their stories and celebrate MCC's 50th anniversary.

The categories are horror, drama, action, comedy/musical and documentary.

First-place winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card and a trophy, while second-place winners earn a $25 gift card and a trophy.

The Grand Prize for “Best in Show” will be $500.

For more information, including rules and entry upload link, visit Mohave.edu/2022FlashFilm.

