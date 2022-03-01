New audiologist in Kingman

Kingman – Kingman Regional Medical Center has announced that Dr. Akhilia James, an audiologist, has joined KRMC Speech and Hearing Specialists.

James specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing and balance issues, including hearing loss, ear problems and dizziness, according to a KRMC news release.

Dr. James earned her doctorate in audiology at Arizona State University. Throughout her internship and clinical practice, she gained experience working with elderly patients and people with diverse cultural backgrounds.

For Dr. James, connecting with the patient is vital to their care. “I want to get to know my patients and make sure they’re comfortable before I create a treatment plan,” she said in the news release.

She said she considers each patient’s lifestyle, needs and degree of hearing loss when determining their treatment. “There isn’t one thing that fits everyone.”

James says the most important part of her role is improving her patients’ quality of life.

At KRMC Speech and Hearing Specialists, James provides services for patients of all ages. For more information call 928-681-8717.