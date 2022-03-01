Obituary | Lucille Lee McNeill (Hoffman)

Lucille Lee McNeill (Hoffman), 73, of Kingman, Arizona passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2022. Lee was born on May 16, 1948 in Monaca, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Gomer Hoffman and Lucille Hoffman (Watson).

She is survived by her three loving daughters Ginny (Rick) Carter of Kingman, Arizona; Kim McNeill of Seminole, Florida; and Deb (Fred) Carman of Kingman, Arizona. She was a proud grandmother to six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lee was a loving mom, Grammy, friend and great-grandma. In her free time she enjoyed reading, going to the movies, cooking, playing bingo and watching her favorite daytime TV shows. She was a keeper of secrets who would bake them into something delicious. She was the giver of the best hugs, as stubborn as sun in your eyes, and accepted everyone she met with loving arms.

Lee enjoyed spending time with family and she will be remembered for the love and care shown to her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private gathering will be held at a later date. The family would like to give special thanks to Kingman Regional Medical Center and Desert Highlands of Kingman as well as everyone who helped with Lee’s final days.